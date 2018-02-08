RCMP asking public to be peaceful, civil despite Gerald Stanley trial outcome

Saskatchewan RCMP released a statement on Thursday asking the public to conduct themselves in a peaceful and civil manner regardless of Gerald Stanley’s trial outcome.
He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Colten Boushie on Stanley’s farm near Biggar, Sask., on Aug. 9, 2016.
Closing arguments are taking place on Thursday at Battleford Court of Queen’s Bench.
“Neighbours working together in a spirit of inclusiveness and understanding is how the people of Saskatchewan have always met our challenges,” Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki, the Commanding Officer of “F” Division, said in a news release.
“Engaging with each other in a respectful and responsible manner is the only way we can truly work towards building stronger, safer communities.”
RCMP are reminding people that they can and will be held responsible for their communications, both in-person and online.
Police also said they will investigate any complaints of suspected criminal behaviour.
