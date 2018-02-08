Okanagan snow pack above the bubble

Wetter than normal weather has led to a mounting snowpack in much of B.C.

Dave Campbell from the BC River Forecast Centre says the provincial average is 108 percent, up from 96 per cent last month.

He says the Okanagan is 131 per cent normal, which could be a warning of spring flooding.

“Typically when we get over 120 per cent of normal — as we get into March or April — that would be kind of the threshold where we would expect to see increased risk. So we’re above that bubble,” Campbell said.

Campbell says about two-thirds of the expected snowfall has come down by now.