Police say a collision involving a city bus at Warde Avenue between Dakota Street and Paddington Road in St. Vital has blocked traffic in all directions Thursday morning.

No other details are being released at this time.

Due to a MVC Warde is closed between Dakota and Paddington and John Forsyth is closed between Ashford and Burland. Please advoid the area until further notice. Thanks. #traffic #winnipeg @WinnipegTMC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 8, 2018