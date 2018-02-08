Alberta ice carver uses recent snowfall to create Harry Potter scene in his front yard

The Edmonton area has seen some significant snowfall lately and while the precipitation may be an inconvenience to some, an ice carver east of Alberta’s capital is taking advantage of the weather.

Kelly Davies is an ice carver who lives in Sherwood Park and he decided to create a Harry Potter-themed ice display outside his home for his kids. He gathered some of his materials from the remnants of January’s Deep Freeze Festival on Alberta Avenue.

“A lot of that festival happens in a parking lot,” Davies told Global News on Wednesday. “So at the end of the festival, they need that parking lot back and literally, half of this ice was just bulldozed off to the side to sit and melt.

“So, me being me — a scavenger — I got permission to take what I could and I did.”

First Davies created a giant slide but he soon added carvings of items found at the fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter film franchise.

Davies estimates he’s already spent 40 hours working on the display and said he isn’t done yet.

