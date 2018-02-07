Kingston Junior Ice Wolves hope to do some howling this weekend

It’s not a make-or-break weekend for the Kingston Junior Ice Wolves but it will go a long way to determine if they get home-ice advantage in the first round of the Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League.

The top eight teams will receive that honour and right now, the Ice Wolves are in ninth place, just two points behind Mississauga.

“We have two really big games this weekend,” says 16-year-old forward Melissa Jefferies.

“Both games are totally winnable if we work together as a team, battle hard for every puck and just give it a 100 per cent effort. If we do that, we should be able to come out on top.”

Rebecca Thompson, the team’s second-leading scorer concurs.

“Were in a good place right now. We may be in ninth place but a couple of wins will put us in a much better position. We need to keep pushing hard. Our last four games of the regular season are against really good teams so we need to work together and score more goals. If we’re able to do that, we’ll get the results that we’re looking for.”

The Ice Wolves will play Whitby on Friday at the Invista Centre. Game time is 7.30 p.m. Then on Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., they will host the Toronto Leaside Wildcats.