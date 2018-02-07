‘Strange smell’ evacuates two Western University residences

A “strange smell” forced the evacuation of two Western University residences on Wednesday afternoon.

While Medway Hall was cleared for re-entry as of 5 p.m., those looking to get into Sydenham Hall are still waiting for the all-clear.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, a “strange smell” was reported in the basement of Sydenham Hall.

Out of caution, the fire alarm was pulled and both Sydenham and Medway halls were evacuated.

“London fire responded as well as our campus Hazmat unit, and they’re continuing to investigate,” said Keith Marnoch, director of community and media relations at Western University.

Motorists are being asked to avoid University Drive between Richmond Street and Sunset Drive, as the investigation continues.

Students are asked to eat at Elgin Hall or Delaware Hall on Wednesday evening as the Medway-Sydenham dining hall will be closed for the rest of the night.

More to come…

