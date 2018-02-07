Stunt driving teen stopped by police on Red Hill Valley Parkway

A Hamilton youth is dealing with the consequences of stunt driving.

Hamilton Police say they clocked the 17 year old travelling at 143 km/hr on the Red Hill Valley Parkway at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

That’s 53 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

Police say the result is that his mother’s Chevrolet Camaro will be impounded for seven days. As registered owner, she’s also responsible for the towing of the vehicle.

The young man’s G2 license was seized at the scene and he faces a seven-day driver’s license suspension, as well as a court date which could lead to a fine, further license suspension and demerit points.