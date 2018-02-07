Traffic
February 7, 2018 1:36 pm

City of Kelowna wants to hear from people peeved with potholes

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Potholes are popping up on Okanagan roads.

Jim Douglas/Global News
A A

Kelowna motorists are having to take evasive driving maneuvers to avoid a plethora of potholes.

It’s the time of year when freeze-thaw weather patterns create potholes in asphalt roads.

Road maintenance crews are filling in the depressions.

Residents can point out problem areas by using the Online Service Request System at kelowna.ca/servicerequests.

People wanting to request pothole repairs on provincially owned roadways such as Highway 97 and 33 can do so here.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Kelowna
Highway 33
Highway 97
Okanagan
pothole repair requests
Pothole Repairs
potholes on kelowna roads

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News