City of Kelowna wants to hear from people peeved with potholes

Kelowna motorists are having to take evasive driving maneuvers to avoid a plethora of potholes.

It’s the time of year when freeze-thaw weather patterns create potholes in asphalt roads.

Road maintenance crews are filling in the depressions.

Residents can point out problem areas by using the Online Service Request System at kelowna.ca/servicerequests.

People wanting to request pothole repairs on provincially owned roadways such as Highway 97 and 33 can do so here.