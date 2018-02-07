Kingston Voyageurs are mentally prepared for a long playoff run

With eight games left in the regular season, the Kingston Voyageurs are gearing up for the Ontario Junior A playoffs. The Red White and Blue are currently riding a five-game unbeaten streak.

“We have a good team and we’re on a roll right now,” says second-year forward Austin Grzenia.

The 19-year-old playmaker from Macomb, Mich., is averaging a point per game for the Voyageurs.

“We have a lot of 20-year-old players in their final year of junior hockey but even our young guys are pulling their weight. We stick to our systems and pay attention to detail and we’re disciplined. We’re a good hockey club with lots of offence and I think we’re going to get better down the stretch.”

Grzenia was a draft pick of the OHL Kingston Frontenacs but didn’t catch on with the Major ‘A’ club. Instead of packing up and going home, the Voyageurs persuaded Grzenia to stay in the Limestone City and be a leader for their Tier 2 club.

“I’m glad I stayed here. They resurrected my career. Getting lots of ice time has certainly helped with my development as a player.”

The Voyageurs are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The top four teams get home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

As they head towards the postseason, the Vees are preparing themselves mentally for a long playoff run.

“Were getting in the playoff mode,” says Grzenia.

“We play every game from here on in as if its a game seven, do or die. We’ve preached that a lot and with so many final year players, we want the best for them and treat every game like it’s a game seven atmosphere.”

The Voyageurs are back in action on Thursday night at the Invista Centre against the Mississauga Chargers. Game time is 7 p.m.