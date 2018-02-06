Tank the Boxer is so grossly underweight, he’s now part of a BC SPCA cruelty investigation

The BC SPCA is hoping people will open their hearts and donate to help a dog who is now in their care.

Tank, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boxer, shivers constantly and is unable to keep warm because he’s so emaciated. He has a body condition score of only one out of nine.

“Poor Tank weighs less than half of his ideal weight,” says BC SPCA Vancouver Branch manager Jodi Dunlop in a release. “He’s skin and bones – he struggles to get comfortable because he’s lying on his bones, which causes him pain.”

Tank is currently in emergency surgery because he has a foreign object lodged in his intestines. He also has pressure sores on his body.

His medical care, treatment and recovery are expected to cost $9,000.

“It’s hard not to fall in love with this guy – despite everything he’s been through, he’s so affectionate and so eager to please,” Dunlop said.

Tank will be put up for adoption when he has recovered from surgery and gained some weight.

“We just want him to have a second change at a happy, healthy life in a loving, forever home,” adds Dunlop.

The BC SPCA has not provided any details as to where Tank came from or his previous owner. However, he was found cooped up in a kennel.

Anyone can donate online at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or in person at 1205 East 7th Ave. in Vancouver to help Tank and other animals like him.