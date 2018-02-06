Crime
February 6, 2018 11:28 am
Updated: February 6, 2018 11:32 am

Grenade-shaped belt buckle causes early morning scare at London Airport

By Reporter  980 CFPL

This is an image of a belt buckle in the shape of a hand grenade.

Supplied photo
A A

London Police say a belt buckle caused a big scare at London International Airport Tuesday.

Around 5 a.m., staff were screening luggage when they found what they believed to be a hand grenade inside one of the bags.

Police investigated and learned the suspicious package was a metal belt buckle in the shape of a hand grenade.

READ MORE: London police issue warning about Thamesford man charged in attempted choking of woman

Officers say while it isn’t illegal to carry or wear grenade-shaped belt buckles, it can cause a problem when trying to pass through security at airports or other secure areas.

If you’re ever wondering what’s okay to bring on a flight, police say you can check the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Airplane
grenade-shaped belt buckle
Grenade-shaped belt buckle causes early morning scare at London Airport
hand grenade
Ldnont
London International Airport
London Ontario
London Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News