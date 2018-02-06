Grenade-shaped belt buckle causes early morning scare at London Airport

London Police say a belt buckle caused a big scare at London International Airport Tuesday.

Around 5 a.m., staff were screening luggage when they found what they believed to be a hand grenade inside one of the bags.

Police investigated and learned the suspicious package was a metal belt buckle in the shape of a hand grenade.

Officers say while it isn’t illegal to carry or wear grenade-shaped belt buckles, it can cause a problem when trying to pass through security at airports or other secure areas.

If you’re ever wondering what’s okay to bring on a flight, police say you can check the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) website.