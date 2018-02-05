London police issue warning about Thamesford man charged in attempted choking of woman

London police are taking the unusual step of warning the public about the release of a 28-year-old Thamesford man charged in the sexual assault and attempted choking of a woman last month.

On Monday, police said William Louis McDonald had been recently released from custody.

McDonald was charged Jan. 24 with sexual assault and attempt to choke to overcome resistance in connection to the incident which authorities say occurred at a London motel on Jan. 16, and was later reported to police on Jan. 23.

Police said the alleged victim in the incident was a woman involved in the sex trade. “The London Police Service has reached out to community agencies who work with women involved in the sex trade to distribute this information,” police said in a media release.

Police said they issued the warning, along with a photograph and physical description of McDonald, on Monday “in the interest of public safety.”

McDonald is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 130 pounds, five-foot-three, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The accused is also facing charges of arson causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, and breach of recognizance in relation to an unrelated vehicle fire in the downtown core on Jan. 17, that left McDonald and another man in hospital. Police said McDonald was already in custody following the vehicle fire when he was charged on Jan. 24.