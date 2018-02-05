Keep It Fresh- Episode 27
In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of fun, unique combinations & dynamic movements that you can do anywhere in just 15 mins!
Circuit 1:
- Jump Squats
- Push-ups with shoulder rotation
- Burpee into jump with high knees
- Abductor with a crunch
Circuit 2:
- Skaters- touch the ground each time
- Pike Shoulder Press
- Ab crunch into Burpee
- Wall sit Burpee
