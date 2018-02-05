Blogs
Keep It Fresh- Episode 27

Episode 27

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin takes Kim through a series of fun, unique combinations & dynamic movements that you can do anywhere in just 15 mins!

Circuit 1:

  • Jump Squats
  • Push-ups with shoulder rotation
  • Burpee into jump with high knees
  • Abductor with a crunch

Circuit 2:

  • Skaters- touch the ground each time
  • Pike Shoulder Press
  • Ab crunch into Burpee
  • Wall sit Burpee
