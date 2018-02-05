Blogs
February 5, 2018 4:15 pm

Keep It Fresh- Episode 23

Episode 23

In this episode of Keep It Fresh, Marcin explains what a SUPER SET is and Kim shows examples of what this type of workout could look like!
