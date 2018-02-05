Mike’s Monday Outlook: another cool week ahead

Just like the title says, it’s going to be a cool week. We will likely see less extreme cold warnings, even in northern Manitoba, but temperatures will generally stay below normal.

In Winnipeg and southern Manitoba, the forecast will nearly be on cruise control with no storm systems moving across the prairies at all.

Staying sunny all week but not warming up yet in southern Manitoba pic.twitter.com/3X9v94eJmH — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) February 5, 2018

It won’t be until the weekend when we finally start to see a break from this cooler weather pattern.

If you’re an optimist and have a little patience, there is some warmer weather to look forward to.

The long range forecast shows temperatures around normal or even above normal next week across southern Manitoba, bringing this current cold snap we’ve been dealing to an end after 2 weeks.