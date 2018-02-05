2 Canadians have ‘safely left Syria’ after report of captivity

Two Canadian citizens have “safely left Syria,” according to Global Affairs Canada.

The news comes after the BBC reported on Monday that Canadian citizens, Sean Allen Moore and Jolly Bimbachi, were released after being held hostage by al-Qaeda linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist militant group in Syria.

However, the Canadian government was not able to verify that information.

“We are relieved‎ that two Canadian citizens have safely left Syria,” Global Affairs said in an email.

“The government of Canada provided assistance to the Canadians while they were in Syria and will continue to do so. Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, further details on this case cannot be released.”