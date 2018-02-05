Canada
February 5, 2018 12:34 pm
Updated: February 5, 2018 12:40 pm

2 Canadians have ‘safely left Syria’ after report of captivity

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

In an email Monday, the Canadian government said it is "relieved‎ that two Canadian citizens have safely left Syria."

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images
A A

Two Canadian citizens have “safely left Syria,” according to Global Affairs Canada.

The news comes after the BBC reported on Monday that Canadian citizens, Sean Allen Moore and Jolly Bimbachi, were released after being held hostage by al-Qaeda linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist militant group in Syria.

READ MORE: Canadian man, family released after held by Taliban-linked group for 5 years

However, the Canadian government was not able to verify that information.

“We are relieved‎ that two Canadian citizens have safely left Syria,” Global Affairs said in an email.

READ MORE: What happens when an ISIS member returns to Canada? The story of one Toronto-area man

“The government of Canada provided assistance to the Canadians while they were in Syria and will continue to do so. Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, further details on this case cannot be released.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2 Canadians captive Syria
Al Qaeda
Canada Syria captiove
Canadians captive Syria
Global Affairs Canada
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham Canadian citizens
Syria captive Canadians

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News