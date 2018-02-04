Polar Plunge in Kingston supports Special Olympics

The chilly conditions and blowing snow didn’t stop Kingstonians from participating in the 7th annual Kingston Polar Plunge.

“It was great, it was invigorating. I kind of wanted to chicken out but I’m glad I did it and we’ll definitely be back next year! Not as cold as you think it would be,” said Mary Portwin. She and Leeds Grenville Paramedic co-worker Amber Horsefield took the plunge together.

The annual event raises funds for Special Olympics Ontario, an organization that supports people with disabilities through sports.

Carolyne Allan, marketing and events coordinator at Special Olympics Ontario says, “The community came together and fundraised. It’s so cold out there and they jumped into the freezing water and into the ice. I mean its really heart-warming.”

Kingston police and the OPP co-hosted the event, which saw about 90 daring people jump into the frigid water. The event managed to raise more than $30,000.

Among the courageous participants was one of our own: CKWS host and producer Bill Welychka took a dip at the Kingston Polar Plunge as well.

“One of the things I love about our community is that everyone is in this together, we all support one another. Whether it’s jumping in frozen Lake Ontario, or whether it’s doing a jog, or whatever it is, that’s what I love about this community,” says Welychka.

The Polar Plunge will continue across other cities in Ontario. They hope to raise $400,000 in 2018.