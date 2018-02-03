Forget hot yoga, Winnipeggers embrace the cold with ice yoga

A group of Winnipeggers swapped yoga pants for ski pants to try out the moves on the ice Saturday.

“You have to wear layers, lots of layers,” participant Joanne Bales said. “Doing yoga inside, the hot yoga, that’s just normal. This is a different experience so it was something we embraced.”

As temperatures dipped below -20 C, everyone had their mats placed on the snow covered pond at FortWhyte Alive.

“I think it’s neat to try new stuff,” participant Raymond MacIsaac said. “I think sometimes you get bundled up in the house and don’t want to come outside but if you dress for the cold you can live with it.”

Yoga instructor Ash Bourgeois said it’s a great way to unplug from technology and plug into nature.

“You have your cell phones, tablet, all those things and when you get to be outside, the benefits are astronomical for your mind. They are able to help release stress and release tension.”

All the money raised from the yoga class went to support kids nature programs at FortWhyte Alive.