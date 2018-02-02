Education
Villa Maria High School to drop private music school

Villa Maria High School is putting an end to its private music school, Friday, February 2, 2018.

The end of the 2017-2018 school year will mean the end of Villa Maria High School’s private music school. Low enrollment was one of the reasons that led them to the decision.

“There were only 13 new students enrolled in the private music school this year in secondary 1,” the school said in an email to Global News. “That is the smallest cohort ever in the history of the school.”

The closure means 20 teachers will lose their jobs. However, students at the school will still be offered opportunities to learn and practice music.

“We are keeping the music orchestra option, which is very popular with parents and students alike,” the school said. “It is available to all students in secondary 1 through 5 in the regular curriculum.”

