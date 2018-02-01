Calgary Nude Recreation to host naked swim event in Calgary after backlash, cancellation

After having to cancel the first of its planned naked swimming events in the city, Calgary Nude Recreation is once again hosting a nude event.

The group’s first family-friendly, all-ages event was cancelled by the city in January after an overwhelming amount of public backlash, as well as one outspoken city councillor. The sold-out swim was scheduled for Jan. 14 at the Southland Leisure Centre.

Two petitions circulated after the events were posted on Facebook: one calling for either a halt, or a change to the event, and a second calling for a halt to the first petition.

READ MORE: What’s next for Calgary Nude Recreation after naked swim cancellation?

The Calgary Police Service confirmed they’d investigated a reported threat in relation to the naked swim event, but found no immediate danger.

In a statement from Calgary Nude Recreation on Thursday evening, spokesperson Naked Jeff said the group has “complied with every request the city has made.”

“Our events will be run on par with every other nude group in North America, including the two groups in Edmonton that have been having events for decades.”

Jeff went on to say that no one had heard of the nude swimming events in Edmonton before the dispute over Calgary’s events, “because nude swims are not a problem in North America.”

“People that attend nude swims agree that everyone is safer at nude swims because of the tight-knit community that looks out for each other,” he said in an emailed statement.

“We are happy we were able to reach an agreement and go ahead with our next event.”

He went on to say the group would also like to see a public nude beach near the city at some point in the future.