B.C. Court of Appeal approves lawsuit against the Crime Victim Assistance Program

B.C.’s top court says a lawsuit against the province’s Crime Victim Assistance Program (CVAP) can go ahead.

It was filed by a man left quadriplegic after a 2006 axe-attack, who said CVAP breached its contract to help him.

Michael Levy filed the lawsuit against the program in 2016, arguing it agreed to fund his care.

Levy, who was injured after being surrounded by a group of teens outside a Surrey dance and attacked with an axe, said it hasn’t lived up to its obligations.

The province applied to the B.C. Supreme Court to have the suit tossed out last year, which didn’t succeed.

It took the matter to the B.C. Court of Appeal last month, and now the high court says the lower court judge didn’t make a mistake.