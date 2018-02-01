Saskatoon weather outlook: extreme -40 wind chills move in

Arctic air isn’t going anywhere anywhere with -40 wind chills possible ahead.

January 2018

The first month of the new year started off on a warmer and drier note.

Overall, daytime highs trended 2.5 degrees warmer than normal and overnight lows were 3.1 degrees above average.

In the moisture front, the city saw only 62 per cent of our normal precipitation throughout the month, with 9.2 millimetres of melted snow and other precipitation types reported at the airport when on average 14.8 millimetres falls.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

It was a frigid start to February with the mercury plummeting back to -30 to start the day with wind chills making it feel as cold as -39.

Extreme cold warnings were in effect for Prince Albert and Meadow Lake as wind chills fell into the -40s before being lifted mid-morning, but they remained in place for extreme northern areas for -45 wind chills or colder.

Clouds rolled back into Saskatoon this morning, which helped moderate temperatures up into the mid -20s with wind chills also rising up into the -20s before noon.

It looks kinda cold & is kinda cold this morning – currently at -27 degrees in Saskatoon! https://t.co/t08E9QkP6e #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/QFn3jFXKw8 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 1, 2018

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day with a slight chance of flurries as we warm up to an afternoon high around -20 with wind chills sticking close to -30.

Thursday Night

That chance of light snow continues into the evening, which will help keep conditions a bit milder with an overnight low staying in the mid -20s.

Friday

It’ll feel like the mid -30s with wind chill as you head out the door Friday morning with a slight chance of a few flurries falling to start the day.

That risk diminishes during the day with a few sunny breaks possible midday before the next wave of clouds builds in and brings back a chance of snow in the evening after we’ve climbed to an afternoon high around -22 degrees.

Weekend

Clouds are expected to clear during the day Saturday with a chance of morning flurries before we make our way up to an afternoon high around -21 degrees.

Sunday will be sunnier as another arctic high pressure system knocks us back toward extreme cold warning criteria of -40 morning wind chills before we manage to clamber up into the minus teens with a breezy westerly wind helping mix down some warmer air.

Work Week Outlook

Sunshine is expected to start the work week with a few clouds creeping back in mid-week with daytime highs returning back into the minus teens and morning lows back in the minus 20s.

The Feb. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo of the super blue blood moon over Saskatoon on Wednesday morning was taken by Jason Kwok:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.