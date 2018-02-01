“That pipeline is going to get built,” says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising a pipeline will be built.

His comments were made in an interview with 630 CHED’s Kelsey Campbell on the Ryan Jespersen Show in Edmonton Thursday morning, and come after a war of words between B.C. and Alberta over the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

“We were assured, and we did the science and we did the research, the Kinder Morgan pipeline is not a danger to the B.C. coast. Particularly not, given the billions of dollars that we’ve invested in the Oceans Protection Plan,” said Trudeau.

“And that pipeline is going to get built. We will stand by our decision, we will ensure that the Kinder Morgan pipeline gets built.”

“We can’t be simply trapped in the American market and that’s why getting this pipeline built, which has been waited for a long time, is something that this government is serious about,” He said.

“The recovery in the Alberta economy is coming slowly, but if we want to keep it and if we want to make sure that it does impact positively on families and workers across the province, we’ve gotta keep moving forward on responsible projects like the Trans Mountain.”

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is threatening legal action against B.C. as Premier John Horgan’s government is looking at banning increases on shipments of diluted bitumen off the coast until it can determine shippers are prepared, and can properly clean up a spill.

For its part, B.C. says the ban is not a stalling tactic, but a responsibility.

Prime Minister Trudeau will be speaking at a town hall meeting in Nanaimo Friday morning.