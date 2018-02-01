Winnipeg conference DisruptEd tackles the future of work
Hundreds of industry executives, government leaders, students and educators will meet at the ‘DisruptEd The Future of Work Conference’ in Winnipeg Thursday and Friday.
The conference will focus on the impacts technology and automation will have to the future of work.
Several speakers will be taking part in the two-day event taking place at the RBC Convention Centre.
