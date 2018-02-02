Those Old Radio Shows: Feb. 2 and Feb. 3

Friday, Feb. 2

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Saucer of Loneliness, Ep. 83 The Whistler – The Broken Chain

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – My Favorite Wife N/A

Hour 3: Gunsmoke – Kitty Lost Michael Shayne – Grey Eyed Blonde

Hour 4: Escape – The Running Man The Lone Ranger – Border Queen



Saturday, Feb. 3

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Pain in Full, Ep. 43 Suspense – Women in Red

Hour 2: Box 13 – Find me, Find death Sam Spade – Prodilogical Daughter Caper

Hour 3: NBC Theater – Hold Back the Dawn Rogers of the Gazette – Newspaper Takeover

Hour 4: Have Gun Will Travel – Blind Courage Sherlock Holmes – The London Tower Hour 5: Our Miss Brooks – Letter from the Education Board Jack Benny – Purple Pirate