Old Radio Shows Newstalk770
February 2, 2018 4:00 am

Those Old Radio Shows: Feb. 2 and Feb. 3

By Radio operator  770 CHQR
Friday, Feb. 2

Hour 1: X Minus 1 – Saucer of Loneliness, Ep. 83    The Whistler – The Broken Chain  
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – My Favorite Wife    N/A
Hour 3: Gunsmoke – Kitty Lost    Michael Shayne – Grey Eyed Blonde  
Hour 4: Escape – The Running Man    The Lone Ranger – Border Queen

Saturday, Feb. 3

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Pain in Full, Ep. 43    Suspense – Women in Red  
Hour 2: Box 13 – Find me, Find death    Sam Spade – Prodilogical Daughter Caper  
Hour 3: NBC Theater – Hold Back the Dawn    Rogers of the Gazette – Newspaper Takeover  
Hour 4: Have Gun Will Travel – Blind Courage    Sherlock Holmes – The London Tower                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Hour 5: Our Miss Brooks – Letter from the Education Board    Jack Benny – Purple Pirate

Global News