Napanee will host Canadian U-19 Boys Fastball Championships

If you enjoy softball, make plans to visit the town of Napanee this summer.

Over the years, Napanee has established itself as one of the best fastball communities in Canada. It may be seven months away, but organizers look forward to hosting another national championship event.

“We put forth a bid and Softball Canada didn’t hesitate to accept our application,” says Stephen Paul, an executive member with Softball Napanee.

The Canadian Junior Boys Softball championship tournament will be held at the Napanee Fairgrounds from Aug. 14 – Aug. 19.

Paul says there is a reason why Softball Canada is returning to Napanee for the seventh time.

“We have a strong organization with a fantastic group of volunteers. The community always supports an event like this. We have national-calibre facilities and a crew that keeps them in tip-top shape.”

Napanee has always produced competitive teams and this year’s junior squad will be favoured to win the gold medal.

They lost the championship game last year in Prince Edward Island but all 15 players are eligible to return.

“We’ll be favoured to win, that’s for sure,” says Paul. “Not that we need it, but it will certainly help with fan attendance.”