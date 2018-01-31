Peachland residents will have to wait for OCP decision

Peachland residents will have to wait another two weeks before finding out if council will amend its official community plan (OCP) that will pave the way for construction of a five-storey residential-commercial building on Beach Avenue.

The proposal has been the centre of controversy because Peachland’s official community plan stipulates no more than three storeys on Beach Avenue.

A public hearing was held Tuesday night in a gymnasium to accommodate the estimated 300 people who showed up — most voicing their opposition to the OCP amendment.

Former Peachland councillor, Ernie Hurd, was one of them.

“We wanted a three-storey maximum because of a terraced effect going back to the highway. I’m against this rapid, hastily prepared OCP amendment that sets up bad things in the future. It’s kinda opens up a Pandora’s box of things that may happen in future developments.”

The developer of the five storey building spoke at Tuesday’s hearing — apologizing for causing a disruption in the community.

“We understand the change and disruption this project brings and we’re sorry about that,” Gaetan Royer said, adding that Peachland needs to change.

“We have a nice, quaint downtown but it’s not thriving. Downtown is struggling. Peachland’s downtown does not have the critical mass that is required today.”

Royer said Peachland has one of the lowest ratio of business tax in the Okanagan.

“Ninety-five percent of the tax burden is from residential property owners,” he said. “According to Stats Canada and other statistics, Peachland is a wealthy town with a poor business sector.”

Council has reserved its decision on the OCP amendment to Feb. 13.