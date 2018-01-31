Saskatoon weather outlook: frigid start to February

A frigid start to February is on the way as arctic air plunges back in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Drifting and light falling snow continued at times overnight and into the early morning hours, but clouds were think enough that the blue blood supermoon was visible at times in the city and surround area.

The chill was certainly felt across the region with temperatures plummeting back to -23 to start the day with wind chills down to -35 behind the system that brought up to 24 cm snow to parts of the north Tuesday.

Top gusts of the day goes to southern #SK, but Saskatoon did clock a 65 km/h gust this morning! Find out when winds will ease on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/0DBvqpxfDB #skstorm #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/uWgUrNiCU4 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 30, 2018

Hwy #9, north of Yorkton. 4:50 pm, Jan. 30. Extreme wind gusts and blowing snow! I panned to the fields to show the blanket of show across them. #skstorm @PQuinlanGlobal @ReedTimmerAccu @weathernetwork @TiffanyGlobal pic.twitter.com/cE4tfVLkTF — Lisa Boychuk (@GFstormchaser) January 30, 2018

Heavy snow has hit parts of northern #Sask with up to 24cm falling in La Ronge! We'll recap this #skstorm on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/0DBvqpxfDB #yxe pic.twitter.com/i407iQa6KD — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 30, 2018

Whiteout conditions, strong winds & heavy snow slam #Sask as temps plummet! Full #skstorm coverage coming up on Global News at 6pm https://t.co/0DBvqpOQv9 #yxe pic.twitter.com/DnetDA9QCx — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 30, 2018

@PQuinlanGlobal I got a picture of this morning’s moon!, what do you think Peter? pic.twitter.com/VDxbJha0YZ — Jordy Sealey (@jordy_sealey) January 31, 2018

Cold air has returned – it feels like -34 right now in Saskatoon, at a current temperature of -23! https://t.co/0DBvqpxfDB #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/VtbHGQMkVq — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 31, 2018

Winds will start to ease back a bit during the afternoon as the mercury slides up a few more degrees toward the minus teens for a daytime high under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday Night

A few more clouds will build in at times overnight as we cool back to around -28 or -29 degrees.

Thursday

-38 is around what it’ll feel like Thursday morning with wind chill. A few clear breaks possible to start the day before cloud cover rolls back in with a chance of flurries in the afternoon and evening.

After a chilly morning, cloud cover will help moderate temperatures, boosting our daytime high up toward the minus teens with wind chills nudging into the -20s at times in the afternoon.

Friday

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger on Friday along with a chance of a few flurries, particularly early in the day.

Arctic air continues to edge closer to the area, pushing our daytime high back to around -21 degrees with wind chills around -30 all day.

Weekend Outlook

Cloud cover is now expected to linger into early Saturday morning, which should help keep temperatures in the -20s in the morning before jumping up to a daytime high around -22 as sunshine returns later on.

Clear skies stick around for the remainder of the weekend, combined with an arctic high swinging through is likely to drop the mercury into the -30s with extreme morning wind chills of -40 Sunday before warming up toward and possibly into the minus teens during the day.

The Your Saskatchewan photo for Jan. 31 was taken near Vanscoy by Margaret Flack.

