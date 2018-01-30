Hamilton police release new photos of Al-Hasnawi homicide witness

Hamilton police are still trying to identify a witness in the Yosif Al-Hasnawi murder investigation.

Detectives would like to speak with the “older male” who was verbally accosted by suspects Dale Burningsky King and James Matheson, and who Al-Hasnawi came to the defence of on Dec. 2, 2017.

READ MORE: Hamilton shooting victim’s family suing police, paramedics: reports

New images have been located of the man, thanks to the assistance of the public.

READ MORE: Hamilton EMS investigating complaints after Good Samaritan death

In the new photos, the hat is different, however, investigators believe the coat, pants, shoes, bag and hoodie to be the same as in previous photos.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan