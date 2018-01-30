Rob Clerc has become a leader both on and off the ice for the Kingston Voyageurs

With 10 games left in the regular season, the Kingston Voyageurs feel they need to work on a few aspects of their game in preparation for the playoffs.

“We have a very good offence but we need to improve our defensive play and our special teams can be a bit better,” says Rob Clerc, the team’s leading scorer.

READ MORE: Another big win last night for the Kingston Junior A Voyageurs

Now in his third year with the Vees, the 20-year-old sniper from Wappingfalls, N.Y., is one of the top players in the Ontario Junior A League with 53 points. That includes 23 goals.

“I take no credit whatsoever for individual statistics,” Clerc says. It’s all about my teammates. It’s easy to score when guys are making the perfect passes.”

Assistant coach and general manager Rob Ridgley says Clerc is all about the team. “He always wants the best for his teammates and the hockey club. He’s a special player who deserves a Division-1 scholarship in the United States. A lot of scouts have been asking about him and I hope he gets what he deserves.”

READ MORE: Former Junior hockey star in Kingston is giving back to the sport he loves

The Voyageurs are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings. The top four teams will receive home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

The next game is a big one. The league’s top team, the Toronto Lakeshore Patriots, stop off at the Invista Centre on Thursday night. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Pats, with 72 points, are currently number seven in the Canadian Junior “A” rankings.

The Carleton Place Canadians are number one, followed by the Okotoks Oilers of the Alberta Junior League.