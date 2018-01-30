Crime
January 30, 2018 12:59 pm

Man found with head injury at Hamilton GO station was not shot: Police

Hamilton police are investigating after a man was found near the Hamilton GO station with a head injury.

Hamilton police say a man who was rushed to hospital after being found with a head injury near the Hamilton GO station Tuesday morning was not shot.

However, police have not determined the cause of the 22-year-old man’s injuries.

The man was found near Hughson Street North and Hunter Street at around 3 a.m.

Constable Jerome Stewart says the man “has been treated and released from hospital.”

Police say the man is not co-operating with the ongoing investigation.

