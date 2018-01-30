Man found with head injury at Hamilton GO station was not shot: Police

Hamilton police say a man who was rushed to hospital after being found with a head injury near the Hamilton GO station Tuesday morning was not shot.

However, police have not determined the cause of the 22-year-old man’s injuries.

The man was found near Hughson Street North and Hunter Street at around 3 a.m.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating targeted home invasion on east Mountain

Constable Jerome Stewart says the man “has been treated and released from hospital.”

Police say the man is not co-operating with the ongoing investigation.