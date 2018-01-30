Man found with head injury at Hamilton GO station was not shot: Police
Hamilton police say a man who was rushed to hospital after being found with a head injury near the Hamilton GO station Tuesday morning was not shot.
However, police have not determined the cause of the 22-year-old man’s injuries.
The man was found near Hughson Street North and Hunter Street at around 3 a.m.
Constable Jerome Stewart says the man “has been treated and released from hospital.”
Police say the man is not co-operating with the ongoing investigation.
