Rape of 8-month-old baby girl in India sparks public outage

Anger is growing across India after an eight-month-old baby girl was raped in the capital city of Delhi on Sunday.

The infant is in critical but stable condition after being admitted to a hospital, local media reported. Police said the incident happened in the family’s home and have arrested the baby’s 28-year-old cousin, according to BBC News.

According to Al Jazeera, the infant’s internal organs were damaged during the assault and she had to undergo a three-hour operation.

The chief of the Delhi Commission for Women, who visited the girl Monday evening, described her injuries as “horrific.”

“I can still hear her screams and cries. As DCW chief, I feel horrified at this abuse of a child, I feel as if I have been raped. She is on life support right now,” Maliwal told Al Jazeera.



Story continues below 8 month old rape survivor still on life support. Met her again-devastating 2 see her crying in pain. Today is Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary. If he would hv been alive, he wud hv felt so ashamed. R system is impotent. If rape of 8 month baby wont bring reforms, nothing will! — Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) January 30, 2018

The rape created an outcry against sexual violence in India as activists press officials for stricter laws and more police resources to protect children.

Nearly 20,000 cases of child rape in India in 2016, and now an 8 month old baby left with horrific internal injuries. @narendramodi this is shameful. What is the government doing? — Shiulie Ghosh (@hackhound) January 30, 2018

An eight months old baby got raped in Delhi by her 28 year old cousin. Where is the outrage? Why isn't this situation getting better? We have more and more such cases cases happening. No improvement. Why aren't people doing anything? — Aditi (@aditimehta50) January 30, 2018

8 month old baby girl sexually assaulted in New Delhi this has left the country transfixed. A monstrous act needs the most exemplary punishment. When will this rape culture end? These kind of incidents severely puts a dent in my heart!! #Shame #Disgraceful — Aishwarya sakhuja (@ashsakhuja) January 30, 2018

In 2012, the fatal gang rape of a 23-year-old medical student on a bus in Delhi sparked a movement against sexual assault in India, which drove the government to create tougher anti-rape legislation.

Last year, India’s Supreme Court ruled that sex with an underage wife also constitutes rape.

Despite the change in legislation, rape among children in India is on the rise.

According to National Crime Records Bureau data for 2016, incidents of rape of children in India increased by over 82 per cent (19,765 recorded cases) compared with 2015 (10,854 recorded cases).