Man’s neck cut during fight in east Edmonton: police

A man was taken to hospital Monday night after an attack in the Strathearn neighbourhood, according to Edmonton police.

At around 10:30 p.m., EPS got a call from a woman in a basement suite on Strathearn Drive and 87th Street. She had heard the sound of fighting from upstairs, and when she went to investigate she found the tenant had been cut across the back of the neck.

The 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspect is thought to be a man in his 20s.

It was not clear if the two knew each other before the fight.