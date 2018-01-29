Canada
Missing 15-year-old girl sought by Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in locating Taiyah Arcand-Tawpisim, 15, who is missing.

Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Taiyah Arcand-Tawpisim, 15, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 27 at her home in the 1000-block of Weldon Avenue.

Police said her family is concerned as she may be in a vulnerable state.

Investigators believe that Arcand-Tawpisim may be in Saskatoon or the North Battleford area.

She is described as five-foot six, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. Arcand-Tawpisim has a scar on her chin and a piercing on the side of her nose.

The teen was last seen wearing black and pink Nike high-top shoes, a grey sweater, a dark grey pea coat, a grey and white striped toque with a pom-pom and dark grey sweat pants or black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.

