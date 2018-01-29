JUMP! Mornings eats crickets at the Museum of Nature

JUMP! Mornings has eaten a lot of questionable things for your entertainment.

This time, Jesse and Jenna decided that they had watched enough Fear Factor in their day to try eating bugs!

Bug eating was one of the offerings at Nature Nocturne on January 26th. Nature Nocturne occurs the last Friday of every month at the Museum of Nature. We’re proud to be the title sponsors of such a fun event. What other museum lets you party with the exhibits?

Since Museum goers were going to be brave enough to try crickets, Jesse and Jenna could not pass up the opportunity.

Tour guide Justin educated the two on the benefits of cricket eating, for instance: protein.

Watch: JUMP! Mornings tries crickets for the first time.

