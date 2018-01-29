Infectious measles case confirmed in Calgary; warning issued

Calgarians are being warned that a case of measles has been confirmed in the city.

The infectious person was reportedly at the Real Canadian Superstore on Southport Road S.W. between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Jan. 19, according to a news release from Alberta Health Services (AHS).

AHS said anyone who was in that location during that timeframe may have been exposed to the illness.

It also said people that were in the Superstore during that time who were born after 1970 and have not already had measles or received two vaccine doses, may be at risk of developing the disease.

It’s believed the person was originally exposed while on a Jan. 10 flight from London to Calgary, British Airlines flight 103, AHS said. Any passengers who are susceptible to measles that were on the flight are also encouraged to monitor for symptoms.

“Measles is an extremely contagious disease, spread easily through the air,” AHS said. “There is no treatment for measles; however, it can be prevented through immunization.”

What should you look for?

If people notice symptoms of measles, it’s recommended they stay home and call Health Link at 811 before visiting a doctor or clinic.

Symptoms to watch for include:

Fever of 38.3° C or higher; and

Cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and

Red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body and then to the arms and legs.

Albertans can get the measles vaccine for free. Children usually receive the first vaccination at one year and the second between the ages of four and six.