Peterborough Library Foundation boosting library expansion with $250K contribution

The renovated Peterborough Public Library will officially re-open Tuesday with a $250,000 boost.

The Peterborough Public Library Foundation said Monday it will be presenting a $250,000 cheque during the opening ceremonies.

The funds represent the foundation’s contribution to the cost of the $12-million expansion and renovation project which ran for more than 18 months. Construction delays postponed an expected opening last fall.

During construction, the building was closed and books and services were moved to a temporary location at Peterborough Square.

“The foundation is pleased to be able to make this significant donation to our library,” said foundation chairman Bruce Gravel.

“This expansion of our library is a major milestone. The foundation exists to support our library. We encourage bequests and donations on behalf of the library, which go to the delivery of better facilities and services. The foundation’s goal is to enhance and enrich the library’s role in our community.”

Founded in 1995, the foundation, a non-profit charity, oversees and encourages donations and bequests from the public for the library. The foundation usually funds special projects and services that are not covered in the library’s annual operating budget.

Recent purchases include new furniture in the youth areas, computer internet stations, security gates, racks, and kitchen equipment for the building at Aylmer and Simcoe streets.

Gravel says some donors request their donations to go to a specific purpose, such as large-print books, or audio books, and the Foundation ensures such requests are done.