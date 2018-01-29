Up to 15 cm of snow expected in Guelph, Waterloo Region

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Guelph and Waterloo Region with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected Monday afternoon and into the evening.

The weather office said the snow is spreading east into the region from Michigan and will continue to move slowly across southern Ontario.

The worst conditions are expected in portions around the Golden Horseshoe. London and Hamilton are expecting up to 15 centimetres, while Toronto should get five to 10 centimetres.

Drivers can expect some rough driving conditions Monday evening, Environment Canada said.

“Poor winter driving conditions from low visibility and accumulating snow on untreated roads are expected,” the weather office said.

The temperature is expected to drop to -13 C in Guelph overnight, before reaching a high of only -9 C on Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud.