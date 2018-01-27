Train car derailment
January 27, 2018 3:34 pm
Updated: January 27, 2018 4:30 pm

13-hour cleanup after rail cars derail in Winnipeg

By Reporter  Global News

Crews cleaned up the train derailment early into Saturday morning.

Global News
Canadian Pacific confirmed three rail cars had to be cleaned up in Winnipeg Friday after they came off the tracks.

The rail company says that around 3 p.m., staff were switching the order of the rail cars based on their destinations when three of them derailed.

This was at the company’s rail yard by the Arlington Street Bridge.

CP said there were no injures and no dangerous goods involved, but the cleanup process took around 13 hours. It finished on Saturday around 4 a.m.

