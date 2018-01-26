Manitoba flu season peak passes

After straining health care services, the influenza season in Manitoba is starting to slow down.

New statistics from Manitoba Health show the number of new cases of influenza A have dropped. There were 107 new cases confirmed last week compared to 167 the week before.

New cases of influenza B have increased slightly from 16 to 21 cases.

READ MORE: Winnipeg hospitals seeing ‘surge’ as flu season ramps up

The province said based on these numbers it appears the peak of the flu season has passed.

In the week spanning January 14 to 20, a Manitoba Health report showed 43 people were hospitalized with confirmed influenza cases and two people died.

READ MORE: Flu delays some surgeries at Winnipeg hospitals

Earlier this year, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority postponed dozens of surgeries to help free up beds for flu patients.

Since September, 313 people were hospitalized because of the flu and 27 people died. More than 70 per cent of cases involved patients 65 years or older.