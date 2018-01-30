Trending
January 30, 2018 12:26 pm

New Jersey couple gets married in courthouse bathroom

By Staff The Associated Press

Brian and Maria Schulz were set to tie the knot when the groom's mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to a women's room at the Monmouth County Courthouse, where sheriff's officers administered oxygen and called EMTs.

A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge’s chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack.

If they had postponed the wedding, they would have had to wait 45 days for a new marriage licence — so one of the officers suggested holding the ceremony in the bathroom.

In a video posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, Judge Katie Gummer performed the ceremony.

The groom’s mother is doing fine.

