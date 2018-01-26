RCMP investigating fatal house fire in Lunenburg County

RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County.

Police, along with EHS and multiple fire departments, were called on Thursday just before 1:30 p.m. to the scene of a fire on Northfield Road in Lower Northfield.

It was believed there was a person in the home.

But when crews arrived at the scene, the home was engulfed in flames, which prevented them from entering the building to look for any occupants.

According to RCMP, the fire took hours to contain.

An RCMP cadaver dog located human remains at the scene on Friday at around 10 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled to identify the remains and to determine the cause of death.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the blaze, and RCMP remain on scene to assist.

