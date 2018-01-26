Canada
January 26, 2018 8:54 am
Updated: January 26, 2018 9:08 am

Fire razes auto body shop in Port Hope

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

Port Hope firefighters were called to a fire at an auto body shop on Thursday night.

A A

The cleanup continues after fire ripped through an auto body shop in Port Hope on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Montreal restaurant target of arson attack for 3rd time in 3 weeks

Firefighters were called to Eric’s Auto Body on Ward Street around 10 p.m.

When they arrived, thick heavy smoke was billowing from the building. Several vehicles inside also sustained damage.

Fire crews spent more than an hour getting the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to help investigate the cause of the blaze. Preliminary damage estimate is at least $500,000.

More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
autobody
Autobody Shop
Eric's Autobody
Peterborough
Port Hope
Port Hope fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News