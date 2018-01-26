Fire razes auto body shop in Port Hope
The cleanup continues after fire ripped through an auto body shop in Port Hope on Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to Eric’s Auto Body on Ward Street around 10 p.m.
When they arrived, thick heavy smoke was billowing from the building. Several vehicles inside also sustained damage.
Fire crews spent more than an hour getting the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to help investigate the cause of the blaze. Preliminary damage estimate is at least $500,000.
