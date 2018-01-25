Police take over after fire fighters attend to blaze at Summerland motel

A large cache of suspected stolen property was discovered after fire broke out at a Summerland motel just after midnight Wednesday.

One unit of a four-suite building at the Pleasant View Motel was fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to another unit, when the fire department arrived.

The tenant and three of her guests got outside safely as did occupants of the other suites.

RCMP say as firefighters removed many stored items in the motel room, officers realized some of them had been stolen in recent thefts in the Summerland area.

Later Wednesday, police obtained a search warrant to recover the suspected stolen goods including bicycles, golf clubs, power tools, hockey equipment and a computer.

So far, one item has been returned to the owner.

No charges have yet been laid.

The fire was caused by food left unattended on a stove burner.