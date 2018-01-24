3 men face dozens of charges after pursuit of stolen truck through Airdrie, Calgary streets

Three people are facing a slew of charges after a lengthy pursuit of a stolen truck and trailer through city streets in Calgary and Airdrie early Sunday morning.

The chase began in Airdrie when RCMP members spotted and stopped to talk to the driver of a Ford F-150 they deemed to be suspicious just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The driver told officers he was trying to fix the truck’s lights before suddenly speeding away, almost hitting an RCMP vehicle.

Police said it made its way through city streets in the wrong direction before heading toward Highway 2 and Calgary. That’s when Calgary police officers and a HAWCS police helicopter were called to help.

The truck continued its erratic driving within Calgary city limits, police said, even speeding along with the trailer only partially attached after a failed attempt to detach it. Eventually, the trailer broke away and rolled across Highway 3.

WATCH: A video sent in from a Global News viewer shows a dangerous police chase where a truck and trailer can be seen driving the wrong way down Beddington Trail.

The truck was stopped when a spike belt was deployed and the three occupants got out and tried to run away. Two of the occupants were arrested quickly. The third, who police said was high on drugs and concealing a knife, was caught by an RCMP police dog. The dog also found a sawed-off shotgun which had been tossed away by the fleeing suspect.

Mitchell Stanley Hall, 32, of Airdrie has been charged with 59 offences including:

He has been remanded and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 1.

Tyrell Teddy Noskiye, 27, of Fort Mackay has been charged with 16 offences including:

Noskiye was also remanded and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 1.

Darby Jackson Benedict, 22, of Calgary has been charged with 9 offences including:

He had been released on a promise to appear on Jan. 25.