January 24, 2018 9:48 pm

3 men face dozens of charges after pursuit of stolen truck through Airdrie, Calgary streets

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Dashcam video appears to show Calgary police chasing a truck towing a trailer the wrong way along Beddington Trail.

Contributed
Three people are facing a slew of charges after a lengthy pursuit of a stolen truck and trailer through city streets in Calgary and Airdrie early Sunday morning.

The chase began in Airdrie when RCMP members spotted and stopped to talk to the driver of a Ford F-150 they deemed to be suspicious just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The driver told officers he was trying to fix the truck’s lights before suddenly speeding away, almost hitting an RCMP vehicle.

Police said it made its way through city streets in the wrong direction before heading toward Highway 2 and Calgary. That’s when Calgary police officers and a HAWCS police helicopter were called to help.

The truck continued its erratic driving within Calgary city limits, police said, even speeding along with the trailer only partially attached after a failed attempt to detach it. Eventually, the trailer broke away and rolled across Highway 3.

A video sent in from a Global News viewer shows a dangerous police chase where a truck and trailer can be seen driving the wrong way down Beddington Trail.

The truck was stopped when a spike belt was deployed and the three occupants got out and tried to run away. Two of the occupants were arrested quickly. The third, who police said was high on drugs and concealing a knife, was caught by an RCMP police dog. The dog also found a sawed-off shotgun which had been tossed away by the fleeing suspect.

Mitchell Stanley Hall, 32, of Airdrie has been charged with 59 offences including:

  • Breaking and entering with intent to a residence
  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Impaired operation over 80 mg%
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Unauthorized use of a firearm
  • Possession of weapon obtained by crime
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police
  • Possession of firearm in motor vehicle
  • Possession of break-in instruments
  • Resisting a peace officer
  • Failure to comply with recognizance
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Accessory to offence
  • Drive uninsured motor vehicle
  • Drive while unauthorized

He has been remanded and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 1.

Tyrell Teddy Noskiye, 27, of Fort Mackay has been charged with 16 offences including:

  • Possession of weapons contrary to order
  • Possession of firearm in motor vehicle
  • Resisting a peace officer
  • Possession of break-in instruments
  • Failure to comply with probation order
  • Possession of weapon obtained by crime
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm
  • Careless use of firearm
  • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Theft under $5,000
  • Mischief under $5,000

Noskiye was also remanded and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 1.

Darby Jackson Benedict, 22, of Calgary has been charged with 9 offences including:

  • Possession of firearm in motor vehicle
  • Resisting a peace officer
  • Possession of break-in instruments
  • Possession of weapon obtained by crime
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Unauthorized possession of firearm
  • Careless use of firearm
  • Possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

He had been released on a promise to appear on Jan. 25.

