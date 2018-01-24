Missing 13-year-old Nanaimo teen not seen since Jan. 19

Nanaimo RCMP are hoping the public can help them find a missing 13-year-old.

Chaas Mearns has not been seen or heard from since Friday, Jan. 19.

Police say he does not have any medical conditions and is healthy, but he does not have a cell phone or access to money other that the small amount he may have on his person.

His immediate family and support network are extremely worried for his safety and well-being.

Police say his family is scattered throughout Vancouver Island and Saskatchewan, but to date he has not reached out to any of them.

Mearns is described as being 4 ft. 10 and 96 lbs with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anybody that may know the whereabouts of Chaas Mearns is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com, text 274637 with the keyword Nanaimo, or call 1-800-222-8477.