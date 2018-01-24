Female journalists forced to stand behind male colleagues during Mike Pence’s Jerusalem visit

Female journalists are speaking out after they were forced to stand behind their male colleagues while covering part of U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence’s trip to Jerusalem.

The journalists posted photos and videos on social media Tuesday, showing a crowd of men standing in front of them and blocking the view while Pence visited the Western Wall.

Among them was Tal Schneider, a political correspondent for Israeli newspaper, Globes.

“Women journalists are second-class citizens,” she wrote on Twitter, while posting photos of her obstructed view of the event. “The American women photographers are frantically yelling at the representatives of the White House.”

Separation at the Western Wall. The women stuck in isolation and can not photograph, work. Women journalists are second-class citizens. The American women photographers are frantically yelling at the representatives of the White House. #PenceFence pic.twitter.com/LFh1AkSROE — Tal Schneider (@talschneider) January 23, 2018

Several other journalists also expressed concern over how women were being treated.

When it's a bit hard to do your job / women journalists forced to stand behind the men at the separation fence at the western wall for Mike Pence's visit #PenceInIsrael #PenceFence pic.twitter.com/IsXbJ0jTi5 — Ariane Ménage (@ariane_menage) January 23, 2018

Waiting for #VPPence to arrive at the Western Wall. Female reporters at a serious disadvantage with religious guidelines that have us all behind the male reporters #pencefence pic.twitter.com/MpaRsUjHV2 — JordanaLMiller (@JordanaLMiller) January 23, 2018

According to The Washington Post, the holy site is currently controlled by the ultra-orthodox Jewish Western Wall Heritage Foundation, which enforces rules that men and women pray on separate sides of a barrier.

Female and male journalists are typically separated while covering officials’ visits to the site. But one reporter, who has been to similar events, said things were different this time.

“In years of covering VIP visits, I have never seen something like today’s arrangement, with women fenced behind men. Normally for visits its (sic) separate but equalish,” Noga Tarnopolsky wrote.

Requires some context. Men & women are always separated at the Wall for prayers. In years of covering VIP visits, I have never seen something like today's arrangement, with women fenced behind men. Normally for visits its separate but equalish. https://t.co/YeEnln28rd — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) January 23, 2018

In another tweet, Tarnopolsky questioned whether women being “penned off” has anything to do with religious rules.

White House staff accompanying the vice-president eventually removed a covering that was preventing the women from seeing Pence. They also brought chairs for the reporters to stand on to see over the men.

After an hour of protests and trying to convince it does not make sense the #FencePence, us personnel took of the top cover and running around to bring us some chairs to rise above (chairs not here yet, though) pic.twitter.com/4sniNSJL7p — Tal Schneider (@talschneider) January 23, 2018

“Every effort was made to accommodate both female and male journalists while observing the rules in place at the Western Wall,” Alyssa Farrah, a spokeswoman for Pence, later told The Guardian.

The Western Wall hasn’t always been segregated. In the early 20th century, both men and women prayed together.

Jewish groups have been lobbying for the holy site to be a more open space, according to NPR. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied the changes after facing opposition from orthodox groups.