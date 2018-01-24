1,500 Chinese engineers build train station in 9 hours

In a feat of manpower, a Chinese train station was built in less than nine hours with 1,500 construction workers on site.

Footage provided by Pear Video showed the construction process of Longyan railway station — part of the railway line that is being developed to connect the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta.

The construction began at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and was completed before 3 a.m. the following day, according to state-run newspaper The People’s Daily.

Upon completion, the Nansanlong railway line will span 246 kilometres, connecting the cities of Nanping and Longyan.

The railway is expected to begin operation by the end of this year.