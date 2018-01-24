Bob Layton Editorial: Don’t be cruel

The year was 1956 and I was in grade 6. Elvis Presley made his first appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show on TV and the music world was changed forever.

Our school music appreciation teacher, Mr. Francis, was visibly upset.

He was trying to teach us to love Brahms and Beethoven — but at recess, the girls would bring out a little record player and we’d hear Elvis.

Mr. Francis responded by bringing an Elvis record to class, and using a hammer to smash it in front of us.

He told us the music of the masters would live forever, but by next year at this time, this flash in the pan — Elvis Presley — would never be heard of again.

Now, fast forward to yesterday in North Carolina, where a paper cup Elvis purportedly drank from back in a 1956 outdoor performance just sold for more than $3,000.

Maybe fittingly, it was bought by the owner of the Icon Hotel near London, England.

What do I learn from this?

I doubt some of today’s entertainment will stand the test of time, but I keep watching for paper cups.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.