Donations, toys pour in for California siblings allegedly held captive by parents

LOS ANGELES — More than $120,000 has been donated to help 13 siblings in California who authorities say were kept chained to beds for months by their parents and starved so much that their growth was stunted.

WATCH: More coverage of the Turpin family case

Kim Trone, a spokeswoman for the Riverside University Health Systems Foundation, said Tuesday the fund had received 1,514 donations.

READ MORE: What we know about the California couple who allegedly held 13 children captive

She says people from across the world have also been sending toys, blankets and clothing for the siblings.

County officials said they’ve received numerous calls from people offering to foster or adopt the children, who range from 2 to 29.

READ MORE: Video shows Turpin children emerging from California home after alleged captivity

David Turpin and his wife, Louise Turpin, were arrested after sheriff’s deputies found the malnourished children in their home in Riverside County. They’ve pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.