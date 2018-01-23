World
January 23, 2018 3:44 pm

Donations, toys pour in for California siblings allegedly held captive by parents

By Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

A photo of the Turpin family posted on Facebook in 2016.

David-Louise Turpin/Facebook
LOS ANGELES — More than $120,000 has been donated to help 13 siblings in California who authorities say were kept chained to beds for months by their parents and starved so much that their growth was stunted.

Kim Trone, a spokeswoman for the Riverside University Health Systems Foundation, said Tuesday the fund had received 1,514 donations.

She says people from across the world have also been sending toys, blankets and clothing for the siblings.

County officials said they’ve received numerous calls from people offering to foster or adopt the children, who range from 2 to 29.

David Turpin and his wife, Louise Turpin, were arrested after sheriff’s deputies found the malnourished children in their home in Riverside County. They’ve pleaded not guilty to torture and other charges.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

